Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Glenn Fogel - Chief Executive Officer and Director

Ewout Steenbergen - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Post - Bank of America

Mark Mahaney - Evercore

Dae Lee - JP Morgan

Kevin Kopelman - TD Cowen

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Lee Horowitz - Deutsche Bank

Tom White - D.A. Davidson.

Jed Kelly - Oppenheimer

Naved Khan - B. Riley Securities

John Colantuoni - Jefferies

Operator

Welcome to Booking Holdings Third Quarter 2024 Conference Call. Booking Holdings would like to remind everyone that this call may contain forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guaranteed of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from these expressed, implied or forecasted in any such forward-looking statements.

Expressions of future goals or expectations and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For a list of factors that could cause Booking Holdings actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Safe Harbor statements at the end of Booking Holdings earnings press release as well as Booking Holdings' most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Unless required by law, Booking Holdings undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. A copy of Booking Holdings' earnings press release together with an accompanying financial and statistical supplement is available in the For Investors section of Booking Holdings website, www.bookingholdings.com

And now I'd like