It has been nearly a year since the Securities and Exchange Commission approved the first 11 Bitcoin Spot ETFs for trading. Since then, over $100bn of funds have flowed into these ETFs and with the inflows, the ETFs have amassed over 1.1 million in
BTC: The Lowest Cost Bitcoin ETF
Summary
- Grayscale's Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF is gaining market share due to its low expense ratio of 0.15% and could grow into the top 5 Bitcoin ETFs in the coming months.
- Total Bitcoin ETF assets under management have grown from approximately $30bn to over $105bn in the last 12 months.
- As more individuals, institutions and governments adopt Bitcoin as a store of value, and as network supply decreases. Price per Bitcoin could reach prices over $200,000 before year-end 2025.
