Acuity Brands Inc.: Stay Bullish As Growth Should Turn Better

Jan. 12, 2025 12:17 AM ETAcuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Stock
Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
400 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • I maintain a buy rating on Acuity Brands Inc. due to strong growth prospects in both ABL and ISG segments, supported by positive demand indicators.
  • 1Q25 results showed 2% y/y revenue growth to $952 million, driven by ABL's stable performance and ISG's 15% y/y growth, with notable margin expansion.
  • Easing interest rates and a robust non-residential construction pipeline, evidenced by the Dodge Momentum Index, bolster ABL's growth outlook for FY25.
  • ISG's growth is fueled by escalating AI infrastructure demand, with significant investments from big tech, ensuring sustained revenue and margin improvements.

Studio lights

Jorg Greuel/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment summary

My previous investment thought on Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) (published on 9th September 2024) was a buy rating because I was bullish on the growth outlook, given that multiple data

This article was written by

Redfox Capital Ideas profile picture
Redfox Capital Ideas
400 Followers
I focus on long-term investments while incorporating short-term shorts to uncover alpha opportunities. My investment approach revolves around bottom-up analysis, delving into the fundamental strengths and weaknesses of individual companies. My investment duration is the medium to long-term. Ultimately, I aim to identify companies with solid fundamentals, sustainable competitive advantages, and growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AYI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AYI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AYI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News