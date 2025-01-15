Citigroup Inc. (C) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call January 15, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jenn Landis - Head of Investor Relations
Jane Fraser - Chief Executive Officer
Mark Mason - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Jim Mitchell - Seaport Global
John McDonald - Truist Securities
Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo
Betsy Graseck - Morgan Stanley
Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Erika Najarian - UBS
Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets
Matt O'Connor - Deutsche Bank
Saul Martinez - HSBC
Operator
Hello, and welcome to Citi's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today's call will be hosted by Jenn Landis, Head of Citi Investor Relations. We ask that you please hold all questions until the completion of the formal remarks, at which time you'll be given instructions for the question-and-answer session. Also, as a reminder, this conference is being recorded today. If you have any objections, please disconnect at this time.
Ms. Landis, you may begin.
Jenn Landis
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you all for joining our fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. I am joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Jane Fraser; and our Chief Financial Officer, Mark Mason.
I'd like to remind you that, today's presentation, which is available for download on our website, citigroup.com, may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in our earnings materials as well as in our SEC filings.
And with that, I'll turn it over to Jane.
Jane Fraser
Thank you, Jenn, and a very good morning to everyone. I'm going to start with the macro backdrop and then walk you through our results for the full year. I'll share some thoughts
