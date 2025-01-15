Citigroup Inc. (C) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call January 15, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Jenn Landis

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you all for joining our fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. I am joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Jane Fraser; and our Chief Financial Officer, Mark Mason.

I'd like to remind you that, today's presentation, which is available for download on our website, citigroup.com, may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in our earnings materials as well as in our SEC filings.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Jane.

Jane Fraser

Thank you, Jenn, and a very good morning to everyone. I'm going to start with the macro backdrop and then walk you through our results for the full year. I'll share some thoughts