J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 16, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Brad Delco - SVP of Finance

Shelley Simpson - President and CEO

John Kuhlow - CFO

Spencer Frazier - EVP of Sales and Marketing

Nick Hobbs - COO, President, Highway and Final Mile Services, EVP

Brad Hicks - Dedicated Contract Services and EVP

Darren Field - President, Intermodal

Conference Call Participants

Chris Wetherbee - Wells Fargo

Jason Seidl - TD Cowen

Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI

Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan

Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs

Scott Group - Wolfe Research

Ken Hoexter - Bank of America

Brandon Oglenski - Barclays

Daniel Imbro - Stephens, Inc.

Tom Wadewitz - UBS

Bruce Chan - Stifel

Bascome Majors - Susquehanna

Ariel Rosa - Citigroup

Operator

Brad Delco

Good afternoon. Before I introduce the speakers, I would like to provide some disclosures regarding forward-looking statements. This call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, estimates or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on J.B. Hunt’s current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause future activities and results to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.