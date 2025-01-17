J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call January 16, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Brad Delco - SVP of Finance
Shelley Simpson - President and CEO
John Kuhlow - CFO
Spencer Frazier - EVP of Sales and Marketing
Nick Hobbs - COO, President, Highway and Final Mile Services, EVP
Brad Hicks - Dedicated Contract Services and EVP
Darren Field - President, Intermodal
Conference Call Participants
Chris Wetherbee - Wells Fargo
Jason Seidl - TD Cowen
Jon Chappell - Evercore ISI
Brian Ossenbeck - JPMorgan
Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Ken Hoexter - Bank of America
Brandon Oglenski - Barclays
Daniel Imbro - Stephens, Inc.
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Bruce Chan - Stifel
Bascome Majors - Susquehanna
Ariel Rosa - Citigroup
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Abby, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to J.B. Hunt's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.
After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and -answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. And I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Delco, Senior Vice President of Finance. You may begin.
Brad Delco
Good afternoon. Before I introduce the speakers, I would like to provide some disclosures regarding forward-looking statements. This call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, estimates or similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on J.B. Hunt’s current plans and expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause future activities and results to be materially different from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
- Read more current JBHT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts