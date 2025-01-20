Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) is set up with multiple growth streams going into eFY25, primarily driven by continued strength in Server sales. With AI servers remaining in high demand paired with the next refresh cycle for general
Hewlett Packard Enterprise: The Most Upside Potential For IT Infrastructure In 2025
Summary
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set for multiple growth streams into eFY25, driven by strong server sales, AI demand, and potential Intelligent Edge recovery.
- HPE's innovative tech, like liquid cooling for data centers and AI systems, has the ability to generate substantial growth in the coming quarters, driven by enterprise & sovereign sales.
- HPE is nearing its target date for acquiring Juniper Networks. The deal has approval from major regions and is awaiting approval from the US DOJ.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HPE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.