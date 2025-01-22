President Trump launched a memecoin called 'Official Trump,' with the ticker $TRUMP. At the time of writing, it sat at a market cap of $4.9 billion, just 11 hours after its creation. This token launch came just two days before his inauguration.
Why TrumpCoin Could Hurt Solana
Summary
- President Trump launched a memecoin called 'Official Trump,' reaching a $4.9 billion market cap within 11 hours, sparking mixed reactions on social media.
- The tokenomics reveal 200 million tokens in circulation, with 80% held by a single wallet, suspected to belong to CIC Digital LLC.
- The vesting period is 36 months, allowing gradual selling of the 80% supply starting in 3 months, raising concerns about market impact.
- Memecoin valuations are driven by compelling narratives rather than traditional financial metrics, emphasizing the importance of the story behind the token.
