President Trump launched a memecoin called 'Official Trump,' with the ticker $TRUMP . At the time of writing, it sat at a market cap of $4.9 billion, just 11 hours after its creation. This token launch came just two days before his inauguration.

Trader and sometimes writer committed with passion and dedication to the art of mastering the intricacies of the markets: strategic analysis, trading psychology, and insightful content creation. Founder of Primate Trading, passionate about empowering traders and investors with personalized systems that match their strengths and goals. Experienced in market trend analysis, optimization of trading strategies, and writing high-quality content to educate and inspire the trading world. Focused on achieving higher mean returns through a disciplined, psychology & data driven approach, with a strong emphasis on mental health, market research, consistency, and overall well-being. I have a deep interest in the psychology behind trading and investing and enjoy exploring how mindset and decision-making influence outcomes. I strive to learn something new every day, believing that growth comes from being open to new ideas and learning from others."The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing." - Albert EinsteinYoutube

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.