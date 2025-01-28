This simulation has been done jointly with a U.S. Treasury yield simulation in a way that reflects the correlation among the 12 factors driving yields in each country. For more on the companion U.S. Treasury simulation, please contact the author. Both the Gilt

For a daily ranking of the best risk-adjusted value of corporate bonds traded in the U.S. market, please check out a free trial of The Corporate Bond Investor. Subscribers are actively arbitraging 162-year-old legacy credit ratings using modern big data default probabilities from Kamakura Corporation. Remember, the Pony Express and credit ratings were both invented in 1860. Are you still using the Pony Express?

Subscribers to the Corporate Bond Investor learn how to

1. Calculate a forward looking assessment of the investor's cash needs

2. Rank bonds from best to worst by the reward-to-risk ratio