Boss Energy Limited (BQSSF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 19:00 January 1, 0000 7:47 PM ET

Boss Energy Limited (OTCQX:BQSSF)

Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call

January 28, 2025, 19:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Duncan Craib - Managing Director

Justin Laird - CFO

Matt Dusci - COO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Wiseman - Macquarie

Cameron Taylor - Bank of America

James Bullen - Canaccord

George Ross - Argonaut

Regan Burrows - Bell Potter

Dim Ariyasinghe - UBS

Guy Keller - Tribeca

Mitch Ryan - Jefferies

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Boss Energy Investor Conference Call December Quarter 2024. All participants are in listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. If we run out of time and we do not have time for your question, we ask that you please call our office on (08) 6263-4494 or email Boss at bossenergy.com and speak to our team.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Duncan Craib, Managing Director. Please go ahead.

Duncan Craib

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking the time to dial into our first quarterly call, which we expect to become a regular occurrence now that we are in production. And today really is a milestone event for the company, declaring commercial production and publishing our first cost guidance.

On the call joining me today is Justin Laird, our CFO; and Matt Dusci, our COO. And on today's call, we will walk you through the key achievements of the December quarter as well as providing cost guidance for the second half of this financial year 2025. At the end of the call, we will take questions. And to our analysts, Justin and I will be in touch in coming days to invite you on our Honeymoon site tour in March. Given construction activities are largely complete and the site is