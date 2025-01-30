United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call January 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET

PJ Guido

Good morning, and welcome to the UPS fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Carol Tomé, our CEO; Brian Dykes, our CFO and a few additional members of our executive leadership team.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that some of the comments we'll make today are forward-looking statements within the Federal Securities Laws and address our expectations for the future performance or operating results of our company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are described in our 2023 Form 10-K and other reports we file