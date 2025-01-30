United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call January 30, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
PJ Guido - IR Officer
Carol B. Tomé - CEO
Brian Dykes - EVP and CFO
Matt Guffey - EVP and Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer
Nando Cesarone - EVP and President U.S.
Kate Gutmann - EVP and President International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions
Conference Call Participants
Tom Wadewitz - UBS
Jordan Alliger - Goldman Sachs
David Vernon - Bernstein
Joseph Hafling - Jefferies
Ken Hoexter - Bank of America
Ariel Rosa - Citigroup
Chris Wetherbee - Wells Fargo
Scott Group - Wolfe Research
Ravi Shankar - Morgan Stanley
Brian Ossenbeck - J.P. Morgan
Bascome Majors - Susquehanna
Bruce Chan - Stifel
Brandon Oglenski - Barclays
Jonathan Chappell - Evercore ISI
Operator
Good morning, my name is Greg Alexander, and I will be your facilitator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the UPS Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. And after the speakers remarks there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions]. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Mr. PJ Guido, Investor Relations Officer. Sir, the floor is yours.
PJ Guido
Good morning, and welcome to the UPS fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining me today are Carol Tomé, our CEO; Brian Dykes, our CFO and a few additional members of our executive leadership team.
Before we begin, I want to remind you that some of the comments we'll make today are forward-looking statements within the Federal Securities Laws and address our expectations for the future performance or operating results of our company. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which are described in our 2023 Form 10-K and other reports we file
- Read more current UPS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts