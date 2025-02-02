When it comes to dividend income investing to support one’s retirement years, not everyone has the same approach. My approach, which I call my Income Compounder portfolio, is one that has worked well for me, and I like to share my experience
SDIV: This Global Dividend Paying Equity Fund Acts Like An Annuity, Yields 11%
Summary
- My Income Compounder portfolio emphasizes steady, high-yield income investments like the Global X SuperDividend ETF, despite its lackluster historical performance.
- SDIV offers an 11% distribution yield, pays monthly, and provides diversification away from US equities, with only 31% US exposure.
- The fund's sector allocation in Financials, Energy, Real Estate, and Materials suggests potential recovery as sector rotation continues away from Technology.
- Consider SDIV for its steady, high-yield income potential and portfolio diversification, especially if you reinvest dividends and buy on price dips.
