Zuckerberg Is Betting Big On AI, But Meta's Stock Price Is High

Daniel Schönberger
12.75K Followers
(18min)

Summary

  • Meta Platforms has shown impressive growth, with a 33% increase in stock value and strong quarterly and full-year financial results, including a 50.5% YoY EPS growth.
  • Despite the positive performance, I maintain a "Hold" rating due to the stock's high valuation multiple of 30, making it not a bargain.
  • Meta's revenue growth is driven by increased ad prices and impressions, but future growth will require new revenue streams like Threads and AI glasses.
  • While Meta has potential for double-digit growth, I will hold my shares but not increase my position at current valuation levels.

Metaverse Technology concepts. Hand holding virtual reality infinity symbol.New generation technology.Global network technology and innovation.

Galeanu Mihai

It has been about six months since I published my last article on Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) (NEOE:META:CA). Back then, I argued that I will rather stay on the sidelines. In my case, that meant holding on

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger
12.75K Followers
My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies).My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About META Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on META

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
META
--
META:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News