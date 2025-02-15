Walmart, Alibaba, Medtronic To Reports Earnings During Holiday-Shortened Week

Get ahead of the market by subscribing to Seeking Alpha's Wall Street Week Ahead, a preview of key events scheduled for the coming week. The newsletter keeps you informed of the biggest stories set to make headlines, including upcoming IPOs, investor days, earnings reports, and conference presentations.

In a holiday- and data-light week, investors will be looking at January housing data for the U.S., including housing starts on Wednesday and existing home sales on Friday. Also Friday, there will be a purchasing manager’s preliminary print by S&P Global for February and the consumer sentiment purchasing index from the University of Michigan.

Walmart (WMT), Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA), Medtronic (MDT), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and Analog Devices (ADI) will report earnings next week.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, February 17 - UFP Industries, Noble (NE), and Transocean (RIG). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, February 18 - Arista Networks (ANET), Medtronic (MDT), Cadence Design Systems (CDNS), Occidental Petroleum, and Vulcan Materials (VMC). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, February 19 - HSBC Holdings (HSBC), Analog Devices (ADI), Carvana (CVNA), and Garmin (GRMN). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, February 20 - Walmart, Alibaba Group Holdings, Booking Holdings (BKNG), Copart (CPRT), MercadoLibre (MELI), and Southern (SO). See the full earnings calendar.

Volatility watch: MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric have a high level of implied volatility based on options trading. Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and Kohl's (KSS) head into the new week with a high level of short interest outstanding on them. The most overbought stocks per their 14-day relative strength index include Firefly Neuroscience (AIFF), Anteris Technologies Global (AVR), and Triumph Group (TGI). The most oversold stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Venture Global (VG), Columbus McKinnon (CMCO), and Brazil Potash (GRO).

