Energy and infrastructure plays continue to be an outperforming theme across the global stock market. The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is up 43%, dividends included, from a year ago, sharply outpacing the S&P 500’s strong 22% total
Kinder Morgan: Blow-Off Top On The Chart, But Fundamentals Remain Solid
Summary
- Kinder Morgan has outperformed both the Energy sector and the Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF over the past year, with a strong 43% total return.
- Q4 2024 results were soft, with EPS missing estimates slightly and revenue falling 1.2% year-over-year, but operating performance was decent due to growth in key segments.
- Technically, KMI's stock shows a potential blow-off top, having pulled back more than 15% from its recent peak above $31, with key support levels to watch at the 200-day moving average.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.