Space stocks have been a wild ride over the past six months and that is no different than this upcoming rocket launcher - Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB). This end to end space company provided 16 launches in 2024 - an
Rocket Lab: It's Actually Rocket Science
Summary
- Rocket Lab is poised for significant growth with 20+ launches in 2025, including the highly anticipated Neutron rocket, a cost-effective Falcon 9 competitor.
- Despite a 35% stock retracement, Street analysts maintain a buy rating with a $25.50 price target. The author anticipates a potential $40 stock price by year-end 2025.
- The Bleecker Street short report's claims are debunked; Rocket Lab's execution and demand for Neutron remain strong, with multiple contracts already secured.
- Financially overvalued now, Rocket Lab's future revenue streams, especially from Neutron, present a compelling long-term investment opportunity with profitability expected by 1H 2026.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RKLB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.