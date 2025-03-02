G-III Apparel Group Is Worth Trying On

Daniel Jones
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • G-III Apparel Group remains a compelling buy due to its cheap valuation, despite recent profitability declines and underperformance compared to the S&P 500.
  • The company's revenue increased slightly, driven by higher demand for brands like DKNY and Karl Lagerfeld, but net income and EBITDA declined.
  • Management has effectively reduced excess inventories, positioning the company well for future demand, despite challenges with expiring PVH Corp licenses.
  • Despite risks, the thriving proprietary brands and attractive pricing justify continued bullishness on G-III Apparel Group.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Crude Value Insights get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Tommy Hilfiger Logo

ozgurdonmaz

To be honest with you, I am not much a fan of the retail space. This is especially when it comes to companies in the clothing and accessories market. But every so often, I will find a prospect that is cheap enough to justify

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential.

Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector.

Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

This article was written by

Daniel Jones
33.65K Followers

Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

He runs Crude Value Insights, a value-oriented newsletter aimed at analyzing the cash flows and assessing the value of companies in the oil and gas space. His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GIII Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GIII

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GIII
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News