[With the accelerating rate of the financial industry's ongoing evolution and new product development, it is interesting to explore how this process of creation and innovation happens. Far from being a mystical process or coming from the realm of scary smart
Innovating The Hedge Fund Industry
Summary
- Innovation in financial services can be driven by a client-focused, open mindset in product construction aiming to meet client needs and expectations.
- MBX Group's TPlus3 and Plus2 Funds offer unique hedge fund structures with zero fees, investor-first returns, and a 10% backstop from MBX’s own capital.
- The interview explores how a serial entrepreneur—coming from outside the industry—applied a serial innovation mindset to build innovative hedge funds.
- MBX's approach challenges traditional hedge fund models by emphasizing simplicity, client alignment, and manager accountability.
