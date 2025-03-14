Mattr Corp. (MTTRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Mattr Corp. (OTCPK:MTTRF) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Meghan MacEachern - VP, External Communications and ESG

Mike Reeves - President and CEO

Tom Holloway - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Ocampo - Cormark Securities Inc.

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity

Tim Monachello - ATB Capital Markets

Ian Gillies - Stifel

Michael Tupholme - TD Cowen

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Mattr’s Fourth Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to Meghan MacEachern, Vice President of Investor Relations and External Communications. Please go ahead.

Meghan MacEachern

Good morning.

Before we begin this morning's conference call, I would like to take a moment to remind all listeners that today's call includes forward-looking statements that involve estimates, judgments, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The complete text of Mattr’s statement on forward-looking information is included in Section 4.0 of the fourth quarter 2024 earnings press release in the MD&A that is available on SEDAR+ and on the company's website at mattr.com.

For those joining via webcast, you may follow the visual presentation that accompanies this call.

I'll now turn it over to Mattr’s President and CEO, Mike Reeves.

Mike Reeves

Good morning, and thank you for attending our fourth quarter conference call. Today, Megan and I are joined by our Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO, Tom Holloway. In 2024, Mattr continued to progress favorably against our key strategic objectives, transforming our operational footprint, securing the highly accretive acquisition of AmerCable, and lowering our cost of debt, all