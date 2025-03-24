Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has seen an almost 20% decline in its valuation in the last several weeks, due to investor concerns about the potential for a prolonged trade war between the U.S. and other countries. Apple is also
Apple: The Ultimate Capital Return Play (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Apple's valuation corrected to the downside lately due to trade war concerns and smartphone market saturation, but its free cash flow and stock buybacks remain strong investment points.
- I previously rated Apple stock a hold due to moderating top line growth, but its aggressive stock buybacks are noteworthy, especially at a lower valuation.
- Apple is a leader in stock buybacks, with $95.0B worth of shares repurchased in FY 2024, supported by its massive free cash flow.
- Shares now trade at a 26X P/E, still above the big tech average, but Apple is likely going to announce a new buyback program this year.
- Despite risks of stalled iPhone growth, Apple's brand loyalty and potential new stock buyback plans make it decent value at current valuations.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GOOG, AAPL, AMZN, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.