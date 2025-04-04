In my last article on Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) at the end of October 2024, I considered it a buy because I believed that the new macroeconomic context could favor it. At the time, GDP growth was not a
Washington Trust: The Macroeconomic Context Is No Longer Favorable
Summary
- The macroeconomic context has deteriorated, with tariffs threatening economic growth and potentially increasing inflation, limiting the Fed's ability to reduce rates.
- WASH's dividend remains stable despite economic cycles, but weak deposit growth and high deposit costs are significant concerns.
- Management's repositioning plan aims to improve NIM by selling loans and securities, but short-term losses and potential dilution are risks.
- Despite a solid dividend yield of 8%, I don't foresee growth in the near term, and caution is advised due to recession risks.
