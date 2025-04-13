In this brief market report, we look at the various asset classes, sectors, equity categories, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and stocks that moved the market higher and the market segments that defied the trend by moving lower.
The 1-Minute Market Report April 13, 2025
Summary
- The market rebounded due to a tariff pause, with the S&P 500 experiencing its best day since 2008 after a four-day slide.
- Major asset classes saw varied performance; Nasdaq rallied, gold hit record highs, and bonds dropped as investors avoided US debt.
- Equity sector winners included Defense contractors and Technology, while Construction and Real Estate suffered due to rising interest rates.
- Investors favored Large Cap Growth, Tech, and Nuclear Energy, while selling Small-Cap Value, Solar Energy, and bonds amid heightened volatility and recession fears.
