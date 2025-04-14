When markets are this volatile, it's the exact perfect time to be an active investor. I continue to individually assess every stock in my portfolio, as valuations are gyrating wildly and each company's impact from tariffs and the slowing macroeconomy will be different.
Reddit: A Good Time To Buy The Sharp Dip (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Reddit's stock, down ~50% from its peak, is now a compelling buy, due to its strong user growth and diversified revenue streams.
- Beyond general market volatility, Reddit stock fell because it reported a decline in U.S. users in Q4, which was driven by a Google search algorithm changed.
- Management notes that this has happened periodically through Reddit's history, and that it has regained momentum in Q1.
- Investors should consider buying Reddit ahead of its May 1 earnings, where positive U.S. user trends could trigger a stock rebound.
- The stock is trading at a much more attractive 9.4x revenue multiple, only ~2 turns richer than Meta, despite a ~3x faster top-line growth rate expected for FY25.
