Tan Brings The Knife, Intel Stock Will Bring The Gains: Reiterating Buy
Summary
- Intel Corporation's new CEO is not holding back on cost cuts, announcing the sale of a 51% stake in Altera to Silver Lake on Monday.
- My call to buy Intel was based on the cost-cutting efforts paying off big time, and INTC stock being extremely undervalued.
- I'm more sure of this after the news on Altera and after the stock price got super discounted on tariff panic.
- Intel is undervalued with a market cap under $89 billion; I expect a recovery to the low $30s post-earnings, making it a strong value pick.
- I hereon share my sentiment on Intel and why I think the stock has upside ahead.
