Summary

  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is down 20% after a Q1 earnings miss and lowered guidance, presenting a rare buying opportunity for a quality stock.
  • Despite short-term challenges, UNH remains a defensive leader with resilient revenue streams, making it a strong buy during economic downturns.
  • UNH's combination of stable insurance revenue and high-growth potential from Optum, along with a favorable valuation, underscores its long-term investment appeal.
  • The recent sell-off appears overblown, and UNH's strong fundamentals, including dividends and buybacks, make it a compelling long-term investment.

Blackjack

RealDealPhoto

Thesis Summary

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is down 20% after a Q1 earnings miss and lowered guidance. But is this selloff justified?

The company is undoubtedly dealing with some issues, but this is, in my opinion, a market overreaction.

James Foord is an economist by trade and has been analyzing global markets for the past decade.

The Pragmatic Investor covers global macro, international equities, commodities, tech and cryptocurrencies and is designed to guide investors of all levels in their journey. Features include a The Pragmatic Investor Portfolio, weekly market update newsletter, actionable trades, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.

