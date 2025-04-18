Rare earth minerals, or rare earth elements (REEs), are a group of 17 chemically similar elements: the 15 lanthanides (lanthanum through lutetium), plus scandium and yttrium. Despite their name, they’re not always rare—some, like cerium, are as abundant as copper. Their significance lies in unique magnetic, luminescent, and catalytic properties, making them critical for
3 Ways To Profit From China's Export Ban On Rare Earth Metals
Summary
- China has suspended rare earth exports in retaliation to President Trump’s recent tariff hikes.
- The demand for rare earth elements is expected to grow 400-600% over the next few decades.
- MP Materials is the largest rare earth producer in the United States, with the Mountain Pass Mine in California. It is the only rare-earth mining and processing facility in the United States.
- USA Rare Earth is building a sintered neo magnet manufacturing facility in Stillwater.
