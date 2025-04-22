Amazon Stock Tumbled 30%, It's Time To Load Up

Millennial Dividends
7.49K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Amazon's stock has dropped 30% from its all-time high due to tariff fears, increased costs, and a $100B CAPEX budget.
  • Despite e-commerce challenges, Amazon's high-margin segments like AWS, subscriptions, and ad services drive profitability.
  • Analysts are downgrading Amazon due to tariff impacts and consumer spending concerns, but long-term growth remains strong.
  • I am adding more shares, expecting long-term outperformance despite short-term EPS pressure from trade tensions and economic uncertainty.

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Amazon's stock (NASDAQ:AMZN) has fallen 30% from its $242/share all-time high earlier this year.

Normally, seeing a third valuation wipe-out from a quality Mag7 business, investors would celebrate; however, the US-induced trade war with key manufacturing hubs, in particular

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends
7.49K Followers
I’m a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 company, investing with a long runway—30 years to retirement and plenty of compounding ahead. I write about building a thoughtful portfolio that balances strong growth potential with solid fundamentals. My focus is on high-quality businesses, mostly in the U.S. and Europe—companies with staying power, industry-leading profitability, low leverage, and room to grow. I’m especially interested in portfolio strategy, capital allocation, and what makes a business truly worth holding for the long haul. Investing, for me, is about more than just returns—it’s a way to challenge my thinking, stay curious, and move steadily toward financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, MSFT, GOOGL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
AMZN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News