Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH), a financial services company from China with a focus on wealth and asset management, including $21.8B of assets under management, is likely to draw interest from prospective buyers because it possesses a number
Noah Holdings: Not Quite The Bargain It May Appear To Be At First
Summary
- Long Noah Holdings stock looks enticing in some ways, especially after the drop in the stock in combination with low multiples.
- NOAH faces a number of headwinds, which include earnings that continue to go down and which looks difficult to fix in the short term.
- NOAH wants to lessen its reliance on China, but the recently released FY2024 report does not give much ground for optimism.
- If NOAH wants to reverse its fortunes, it needs earnings growth to return, which is not easy to do in the current global environment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.