Invesco Mortgage Capital: Preferred Dividend Coverage Likely To Improve
Summary
- Invesco Mortgage Capital is a mREIT focused on agency RMBS and CMBS.
- Preferred dividends were well covered by net income in 2024.
- The company recently redeemed its Series B preferred shares, likely improving dividend coverage for the remaining Series C preferred shares in 2025.
- The company's common stock trades at a significant discount to book value, presenting a buying opportunity.
- A rise in long-term interest rates is a key risk to consider for the common shares, while preferred shareholders should consider the Fed's neutral interest rate outlook.
