Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alohi Shatto - Property Manager

Lance Parker - CEO

Clayton Chun - CFO

Kit Millan - SVP, Asset Management

Conference Call Participants

Gaurav Mehta - Alliance Global Partners

Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler

Rob Stevenson - Janney

Mitch Germain - Citizens Bank

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the First Quarter 2025 Alexander & Baldwin Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Alohi Shatto. Please go ahead.

Alohi Shatto

Thank you, Operator. Aloha and welcome to Alexander & Baldwin's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

My name is Alohi Shatto, and I'm a Property Manager at Alexander & Baldwin. With me today are A&B's Chief Executive Officer, Lance Parker; and Chief Financial Officer, Clayton Chun. We are also joined by Kit Millan, Senior Vice President of Asset Management, who is available to participate in the Q&A portion of the call.

During our call, please refer to our first quarter 2025 financial presentation, available on our website at investors.alexanderbaldwin.com/events.

Before we commence, please note that statements in this presentation that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, growth opportunities, and competitive positions. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made