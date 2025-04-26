Trinity Capital (TRIN) last declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.51 per share, unchanged from its prior distribution and $2.04 per share annualized for a 13.8% dividend yield. While the BDC's dividend distribution chart
Trinity Capital: A 13% Venture-Backed Dividend Yield
Summary
- Trinity Capital maintains a stable 13.8% dividend yield with a 3-year CAGR of 8.4%, supported by strong NAV growth and earnings spillover.
- TRIN's NAV per share increased sequentially, driven by net investment income and realized gains. Net investment income provided 114% dividend coverage.
- Trading at a 10.7% premium to NAV, there is downside risk amid recession fears, but the BDC's portfolio is well-diversified with a focus on secured loans.
