Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call April 28, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Jue - Head, Investor Relations

Giel Rutten - Chief Executive Officer

Megan Faust - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Shi - Needham

Ben Reitzes - Melius Research

Randy Abrams - UBS

Craig Ellis - B. Riley Securities

Peter Peng - JPMorgan

Steve Barger - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Tom Diffely - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Amkor Technology First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Diego, and I will be your conference facilitator today. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Jennifer Jue, Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Jue, please go ahead.

Jennifer Jue

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Amkor's first quarter 2025 earnings conference call.

Joining me today are Giel Rutten, our Chief Executive Officer; and Megan Faust, our Chief Financial Officer.

Our earnings press release was filed with the SEC this afternoon and is available on the Investor Relations page of our website, along with the presentation slides that accompany today's call.

During this presentation, we will use non-GAAP financial measures, and you can find the reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP equivalent on our website.

We will make forward-looking statements about our expectations for Amkor's future performance based on the environment as we currently see it. Of course, actual results could differ. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for information on risk factors, uncertainties and exceptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations.

Please