Inhibikase Therapeutics: A Hold With Uncertain Prospects In PAH
Summary
- Inhibikase Therapeutics pivots to focus on IkT-001Pro for pulmonary arterial hypertension after risvodetinib's failure in Parkinson's disease, leveraging imatinib's prior data.
- The company is well-capitalized with $97.5 million in cash, enabling it to fund the Phase 2b PAH trial and other initiatives through 2027.
- New leadership with expertise in cardiopulmonary diseases aims to advance IkT-001Pro, but efficacy and safety in PAH remain unproven, warranting a cautious Hold rating.
- The competitive landscape in PAH is intensifying, with Merck's sotatercept setting a high bar; Inhibikase must demonstrate compelling clinical results to stay competitive.
