Despite macro uncertainty, Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) appears to be an undervalued fintech with promising potential this year. The company’s AI models and increasing investments in automation are leading to better loan performance and less delinquencies, while improving its profitability profile. The
Upstart: AI Edge Is Fueling Outperformance Amidst Macro Uncertainty
Summary
- Upstart’s improving AI models are leading to higher conversion rates and lower delinquencies, increasing its partners’ trust in its loans.
- The growing trust in Upstart’s loans is being reflected in its committed capital deals, a departure from the at-will funding deals secured in prior years.
- Improving AI capabilities and increasing investments in automation are flowing through to Upstart’s bottom line, significantly improving its profitability profile.
- Possible rate cuts in the second half of the year to boost economic growth could increase demand for refinancing, positioning Upstart to benefit from its expanding network of credit unions.
- I’m rating Upstart as a buy with a price target of $102, representing a 115% upside from its current valuation.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.