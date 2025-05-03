“Stay in your lane” is a person’s way of saying they disagree with you, but they’re too lazy to counter your point(s) with any evidence or argument. I get this a lot when I talk about politics. Separating business from politics is akin
The Great Rotation
Summary
- The world’s biggest yard sale is taking place now that brand America is sick, and the world is on the front lawn, hoping to pick up $26t in economic activity on the cheap.
- Capital flows into EU index funds and institutional interest in investing in the U.S. are at 30-year highs and lows, respectively.
- As such, I believe Europe and China represent investment opportunities. Since the fourth quarter of 2024, I’ve been reallocating capital out of the U.S.
- I believe Alibaba is well-positioned to continue to take advantage of the U.S.-China AI race.
