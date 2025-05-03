The Soft Data Effect On Hard Data

MV Financial
990 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • The hard data - growth, inflation, jobs - were mostly okay, reflecting a continuation of the solid progress on all fronts made by the US economy in 2024.
  • Confidence is a human sentiment, and thus survey data like the Consumer Confidence Index fall into the category of soft data.
  • With tariff announcements continuing to wax and wane on a near-daily basis, businesses have been making the logical decision to front-load their purchasing needs before prices go up and supply chains break down.

Abstract blockchain technology background

koto_feja

Let’s talk about those GDP numbers. But let’s also think about how Wednesday’s report on GDP from the Bureau of Economic Analysis – in the parlance of economists, a “hard data” report – relates to Tuesday’s release of the latest Consumer Confidence Index from the Conference

This article was written by

MV Financial
990 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BDRY--
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF
BOAT--
SonicShares™ Global Shipping ETF
BWET--
Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF
SEA--
U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF
SUPL--
ProShares Supply Chain Logistics ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News