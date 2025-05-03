Let’s talk about those GDP numbers. But let’s also think about how Wednesday’s report on GDP from the Bureau of Economic Analysis – in the parlance of economists, a “hard data” report – relates to Tuesday’s release of the latest Consumer Confidence Index from the Conference
The Soft Data Effect On Hard Data
Summary
- The hard data - growth, inflation, jobs - were mostly okay, reflecting a continuation of the solid progress on all fronts made by the US economy in 2024.
- Confidence is a human sentiment, and thus survey data like the Consumer Confidence Index fall into the category of soft data.
- With tariff announcements continuing to wax and wane on a near-daily basis, businesses have been making the logical decision to front-load their purchasing needs before prices go up and supply chains break down.
