Marriott International: 2025 May Be More Challenging Due To Macro Uncertainty

Gytis Zizys
3.05K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Marriott International, Inc.'s Q1 ’25 results were mixed, with revenue and EPS beating estimates but guidance lowered due to global economic uncertainties.
  • RevPAR increased 4.1% worldwide, with notable growth in Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and APAC excluding China, but a decline in Greater China.
  • Despite a strong quarter, lowered full-year RevPAR guidance and economic uncertainties, particularly in China, suggest potential softness in future performance.
  • Given macroeconomic uncertainties and potential recession, I recommend holding MAR stock until more information is available.

Marriott Hotel

Introduction

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) recently reported its Q1 ’25 results, which were rather mixed in my opinion, due to lowered guidance. I think the worst is yet to come, and I am expecting these growth numbers to decline further due to

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
3.05K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MAR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MAR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MAR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News