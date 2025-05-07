The MOO ETF: Agribusiness Feeds And Fuels The World

May 07, 2025 6:58 PM ETVanEck Agribusiness ETF (MOO)MOO
Andrew Hecht
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • VanEck Agribusiness ETF is a solid buy at below $70, driven by global population growth and increased biofuel production, boosting demand for agricultural products.
  • Despite a bearish trend since April 2022, MOO's recent low of $59.58 in April 2025 presents a compelling buying opportunity.
  • MOO's diversified holdings in leading agribusiness companies and a 3.18% dividend yield make it an attractive investment.
  • U.S. tariffs and "Made-in-America" policies could lift agricultural prices, benefiting MOO's holdings and supporting higher price levels.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hecht Commodity Report. Learn More »

Wheat grain in a hand after good harvest of successful farmer

branex/iStock via Getty Images

When I last wrote about the VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) product on Seeking Alpha in mid-January 2025, I highlighted the ETF’s bearish trend since the April 2022 high, concluding:

Technical support is at the March

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from a top-ranked author in commodities, forex, and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of over 29 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish, and neutral calls, directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders and investors.

This article was written by

Andrew Hecht
30K Followers

Andrew Hecht is a 35-year Wall Street veteran covering commodities and precious metals.

He runs the investing group The Hecht Commodity Report, one of the most comprehensive commodities services available. It covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MOO ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MOO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MOO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News