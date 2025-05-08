Valneva SE (OTCPK:INRLF) is an OTC ticker that lets US investors invest in a high-potential vaccine company. Their portfolio includes Ixiaro, a Japanese encephalitis vaccine with €94.1 million in sales in 2024. It also has Dukoral, a cholera vaccine primarily used by travelers, that generated €32.3
Valneva SE: Still Undervalued Travel Vaccine Bet With Robust 2025 Guidance
Summary
- Valneva SE offers exposure to a robust travel vaccine portfolio that includes Ixiaro, Dukoral, and Ixchiq.
- Ixiaro generated roughly €94.1 million in 2024 and remains Valneva’s main revenue vertical.
- Dukoral contributed with €32.3 million in sales in 2024 and provides some revenue diversification alongside Ixiaro in the traveler-vaccine niche.
- As for Ixchiq, this is the first chikungunya vaccine that was recently launched in 2024, with €3.7 million in sales and multi-region approvals. It also has potential pediatric expansions underway.
- Overall, I believe that Valneva SE remains undervalued relative to its peers and underlying long-term potential in niche travel vaccines.
