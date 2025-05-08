Immutep Limited: Surging On Positive Head And Neck Data

Galzus Research
2.1K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Immutep's eftilagimod shows promising results in head and neck cancer, with a median overall survival of 17.6 months, significantly higher than what has been observed with other approaches.
  • IMMP is well-capitalized with $146.3 million in liquidity, ensuring operations can continue without imminent dilution and funding issues.
  • Despite promising phase 2 data, the fate of eftilagimod remains uncertain, with future trials and FDA discussions critical for potential accelerated approval.
  • The positive TACTI-003 readout strengthens my "Buy" sentiment, though risks remain in this challenging cancer treatment landscape.

Patient getting acupuncture back treatment

miljko/E+ via Getty Images

Topline Summary and Update

Immutep Limited (IMMP, PRRUF) is an immunotherapy-focused biotech that I've covered recently, coming away with an optimistic take on their investment thesis built on pivoting fully into the development of a LAG3

This article was written by

Galzus Research
2.1K Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About IMMP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IMMP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRRUF
--
IMMP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News