Eventbrite, Inc. 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

May 10, 2025 12:54 AM ETEventbrite, Inc. (EB) StockEB
SA Transcripts
153.5K Followers

Q1: 2025-05-08 Earnings Summary

EPS of -$0.07 beats by $0.02
 | Revenue of $73.83M (-14.40% Y/Y) beats by $668.50K

The following slide deck was published by Eventbrite, Inc. in conjunction with their 2025 Q1 earnings call.

This article was written by

SA Transcripts
153.5K Followers
Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team

Recommended For You

About EB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EB

Trending Analysis

Trending News