BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Q2 2025 Results Conference Call May 8, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Chris Stoczko - Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations

Dale Asplund - President & Chief Executive Officer

Brett Urban - Chief Financial Officer

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Bob Labick - CJS Securities

Luke McFadden - William Blair

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Andy Wittmann - Baird

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Zack Pacheco - Loop Capital

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mr. Chris Stoczko, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Chris Stoczko

Good morning, and thank you for joining BrightView's Second Quarter Earnings Call. Dale Asplund, BrightView's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Brett Urban, Chief Financial Officer, are on the call.

Our presentation includes forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. In addition, during the call, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see our press release and 8-K issued yesterday for a reconciliation of these measures.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dale.

Dale Asplund

Thank you, Chris, and good morning, everyone. Starting on Slide 5. We're off to a very strong start fiscal 2025, in fact, a record for both Q2 and year-to-date adjusted EBITDA. As we continue to transform this business, we believe our resilient business model and momentum in key underlying metrics has us well positioned to deliver another record year of adjusted EBITDA while continuing to reinvest in our business