SoFi: Cheaper Than You Would Think

On the Pulse
14.31K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies reported impressive financials for Q1'25, doubling profit estimates and achieving a 200% YoY increase in non-GAAP profits to $0.06 per share.
  • The fintech added 800,000 new customers, reaching 10.92 million users, and projects over 13 million users by year-end, driven by Financial Services.
  • Financial Services segment saw 101% YoY sales growth and a 299% YoY profit increase, making it the primary growth catalyst for SoFi Technologies.
  • With a raised 2025 forecast and a strong growth trajectory, SoFi Technologies offers an attractive valuation and is poised for significant profit scaling.
Mobile payment. Woman"s hand has smartphone with banknote in the sky.

Hiroshi Watanabe

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) reported six cents per share in profits last week, double the consensus profit estimate thanks to robust momentum in all of its businesses, including Lending, Financial Services and Tech.

In my last piece on SoFi Technologies, I

This article was written by

On the Pulse
14.31K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOFI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SOFI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SOFI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SOFI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News