Last Thursday, President Trump said “buy.” Investors saluted, clicked, and positioned for a trade breakthrough. On Monday, they got one. Nothing moves risk-on sentiment quite like 115 percentage points of tariff relief and a bullhorn cranked to 11.
When Trump Says 'Buy,' You Buy
Summary
- Last Thursday, President Trump said “buy.” Investors saluted, clicked, and positioned for a trade breakthrough. On Monday, they got one.
- Stocks exploded Monday on word that US-China tariffs will fall sharply for at least 90 days.
- The relief rally lifted all boats, tech luxury yachts first. Amazon and Meta led the Mag 7 charge with 8% gains, as optimism spread like a social media algorithm freed from content moderation.
- Elsewhere in Washington, Trump announced a “most favored nation” drug-pricing policy.
