When Trump Says 'Buy,' You Buy

Jason Kelly
Summary

  • Last Thursday, President Trump said “buy.” Investors saluted, clicked, and positioned for a trade breakthrough. On Monday, they got one.
  • Stocks exploded Monday on word that US-China tariffs will fall sharply for at least 90 days.
  • The relief rally lifted all boats, tech luxury yachts first. Amazon and Meta led the Mag 7 charge with 8% gains, as optimism spread like a social media algorithm freed from content moderation.
  • Elsewhere in Washington, Trump announced a “most favored nation” drug-pricing policy.

Last Thursday, President Trump said “buy.” Investors saluted, clicked, and positioned for a trade breakthrough. On Monday, they got one. Nothing moves risk-on sentiment quite like 115 percentage points of tariff relief and a bullhorn cranked to 11.

Jason Kelly
The Kelly Letter rebalances to a growth target every quarter—no forecasting. This automated system beat the S&P 500 both pre- and post-pandemic.

