Discovery Silver Stock: A 300% Price Increase Is A Gift, So Take It

Bob Kirtley
Summary

  • Discovery Silver Corp. surged 300%+ in three months, driven by strategic acquisitions and strong financial backing, making it the fastest-moving stock in my portfolio.
  • The acquisition of assets from Newmont Mining, including high-potential mines like Hoyle Pond and Borden, has significantly bolstered Discovery Silver's growth prospects.
  • Given the impressive rally, I plan to take some profits while retaining a core position.
  • With a bright future ahead, I maintain a “hold” rating on Discovery Silver Corp., advising cautious investment due to inherent risks in the mining sector.

porcupine

Sebastien Castillo Duverger/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have held Discovery Silver Corp (OTCQX:DSVSF) for some time now, and it has been basically uneventful until this year, when the stock price moved dramatically higher, gaining 300% plus in a little over three

Bob Kirtley
Bob Kirtley has traded options and stocks since 1980. Bob Kirtley spent many years working on Oil projects including some in Alberta, such as the tar sands installations in Fort McMurray. He lived and worked in many different countries, as that is the nature of the construction business. Planning and cost control are key to a projects success and he tries to apply those disciplines on a daily basis when dealing with investments. His training in such areas as SWOT and Risk analysis can be applied from time to time. His qualifications include being chartered in the United Kingdom, which is similar to that of a Professional Engineer in Canada, along with a Masters Degree in Project Management from South Bank University, London, England. He has been working for a number of years on a full time basis representing a group of investors in England.

