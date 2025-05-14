As the market has bottomed-out with uncertainty over the trade war is fading, it is the perfect time to capitalize on the potential uptrend. I believe investors with a high risk tolerance may consider tech-heavy Invesco NASDAQ 100
QQQM Offers A Great Buying Opportunity
Summary
- The market is poised for an uptrend due to easing trade uncertainties and robust earnings growth, making QQQM a 'Strong Buy'.
- Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF offers exposure to top-performing tech stocks, including the Magnificent 7, with strong liquidity and a low expense ratio.
- Tech stocks' high betas and recent earnings growth position the Fund to outperform, especially with potential trade agreements boosting revenue and earnings projections.
- While QQQM has high upside potential, its concentration in tech stocks increases risk; low-risk investors should consider alternatives.
