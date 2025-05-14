5 U.S. REITs Announce Dividend Increases In April

Markit
Summary

  • Five publicly traded real estate investment trusts in the US announced increases to their regular dividend payments in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
  • The total number of publicly traded US REITs that have declared increases to their regular dividends during the first four months of 2025 is 40, representing more than a quarter of the sector.
  • These entities include nine companies, or 47.4%, of the residential REIT industry as well as seven companies, or 38.9%, of the specialty REIT industry.

Five publicly traded real estate investment trusts in the US announced increases to their regular dividend payments in April, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Tanger Inc. (SKT) declared the largest percentage increase in quarterly dividend. On

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide.

