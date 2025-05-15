Birchtech Corp. (BCHT) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Birchtech Corp. (OTCQB:BCHT) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard MacPherson - President and CEO

Fiona Fitzmaurice - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Rob Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets

Peter Gastreich - Water Tower Research LLC

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Birchtech First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions for dial in participants. This conference is being recorded today, May 15, 2025 and the earnings press release accompanying this conference call was issued after the market closed today.

On our call today is Birchtech President and CEO, Richard MacPherson; and CFO, Fiona Fitzmaurice.

Before we get started, I will read the disclaimer about forward-looking statements. This conference call may contain in addition to historical information. Forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian Securities laws regarding Birchtech.

Forward-looking statements included, but are not limited to statements that express the company's intensions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements relating to its future earnings activities, events or conditions. These statements are based on current expectations as soon as and projections about the company's business based in part or on assumptions made by management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore actual outcomes may and results may differ and are likely to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements, due to numerous factors discussed from time to time in Birchtech's periodic filings with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission or Canadian Securities