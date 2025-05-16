The PayPal Paradox
Summary
- PayPal processed $417.2B in TPV during Q1 2025, with branded checkout growing 6% YoY on a leap-day adjusted basis.
- Transaction margin dollars rose 7% YoY to $3.7B, with TM margin expanding 274 basis points to 47.7%, signaling healthier economics.
- Venmo TPV surged over 50%, driving 20% revenue growth and 40% MAU growth in debit cards, reinforcing monetization progress.
- Non-GAAP EPS grew 23% in Q1, with FY26 consensus at $5.61, reflecting 12% YoY growth on sustainable levers.
- Despite consistent beats, PYPL trades at 12.7x FY26 P/E and 8.5x FCF, suggesting asymmetric upside to $90+.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.