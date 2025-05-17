What Moved Markets This Week

Wall Street on Friday notched its best week in over a month, with sentiment almost single-handedly being lifted by a surprise U.S. and China trade deal.



On Monday, the world's two largest economies reached an agreement under which they agreed to significantly reduce their extremely high tariff rates against each other. Investors cheered the move, and the belief is that there will be further de-escalation in trade.



The benchmark S&P 500 index (SP500) has turned positive for the year, ending a wild journey sparked by U.S. President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariffs announcement on April 2.



There was a host of economic data as well this week, with a benign April consumer inflation report grabbing attention. The earnings season also continued to chug along, with Cisco (CSCO) and Walmart (WMT) being the major companies that reported their results.



For the week, the S&P (SP500) advanced +5.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) climbed +7.2%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) added +3.4%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.



