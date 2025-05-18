The global shipping market is breathing at least a temporary sigh of relief. Following the 90-day truce between the US and China, market participants and executives alike have more time to digest higher worldwide tariff rates, though uncertainty still exists
TORM plc: Navigating Macro Challenges, Solid Profits, Technical Optimism
Summary
- I reiterate my buy rating on TORM, as shares remain materially undervalued despite ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.
- TORM delivered solid Q1 results with stabilized freight rates, strong free cash flow, and a $0.40 dividend, supporting cautious optimism for 2025.
- Valuation remains attractive with a low P/E and high FCF yield, even after revising my intrinsic value lower due to weaker EPS outlook.
- Technically, signs of a bottom and bullish momentum suggest favorable risk-reward, but the long-term downtrend and headline risks persist.
